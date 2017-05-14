

CTV Winnipeg





One person was taken to hospital after an incident tonight at the intersection of Sherbrook Street and Notre Dame Avenue.

Police were called to the area just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

Details are thin at this point. Police said an altercation occurred and no weapons were used.

The condition of the person taken to hospital is said to be stable.

Police closed off the area to traffic as they investigated. It has since reopened.