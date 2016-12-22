The City of Winnipeg is moving forward with plans to build a second rapid transit corridor.

It’s named MMM Group Limited as the preferred bidder to do a study to find where the eastern transitway route should be.

This comes after the city issued a request for proposals in August of 2016. The firm was chosen, the city said, by achieving the highest score for its combined technical and financial submission.

The study will outline conceptual designs of the corridor, identify transportation improvements, and create a broad implementation strategy for the route.

The city said the study will be carried out over the next year, with a projected completion date of spring 2018.