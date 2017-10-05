A Winnipeg man is speaking out after a violent carjacking he said has left him in shock.

Ravinder Vashisht came home around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, dropping his wife and father at the front of his Fort Richmond home.

Vashisht then drove down the back lane of Bayridge Ave. and parked in his garage.

While dealing with garbage bins with the garage door open, Vashisht said a man came into the garage and pulled a gun on him.

"He told me he would shoot me if I didn't give him my keys," Vashisht said.

According to Vashisht, the stranger's face was covered, and the first time the man asked for his keys he simply thought he was the victim of a prank.

"Halloween is right around the corner, so I thought this must be some kind of Halloween joke," Vashisht said.

Vashisht asked the man to leave, but quickly realized it was no prank.

"He hit me on my head. That's when I realized 'this is really an issue'," Vashisht said.

When the attacker took his keys, Vashisht said he was hit again with the gun on the other side of his head.

"Pointing the gun from my foot to thighs to stomach, he said he didn't want to shoot me," Vashisht said.

"And to give him the wallet as well."

Vashisht handed over a wallet with what he estimates was $300 of cash, as well as his credit cards and identification.

That's when Vashisht said the stranger told him to lie on the ground of the garage and left with Vashisht's vehicle.

Meanwhile, Vashishts wife, Kusum Sharma, was inside wondering what was taking her husband so long in the garage.

Sharma was shocked by what she saw when her husband opened the door to their home.

"He opened the door. I watched him and he was bleeding from here," Sharma said.

Sharma helped to physically support her husband and the couple called police.

While both said they were shaken up by what happened, the pair is focusing on what wasn't taken from them.

Sharma said that while cards and cash can be replaced, loved ones cannot.

"He is safe, and that's all that matters," said Sharma.

Both Vashisht and Sharma said they still feel their neighbourhood is safe.

The couple is only sharing their story in hopes of keeping area residents safe and ensuring no one else experiences what Vashisht did.

"I'm in shock," said Vashisht.

"And I think the whole neighbourhood should be aware of the situation so they're also careful in the future."

Cst. Tammy Skrabek spoke about the carjacking Thursday afternoon.

"The male struck the victim in the head with a handgun, demanded the victim's keys, then proceeded to rob the victim and leave in the victim's vehicle," said Skrabek.

Police are still searching for the suspect and the vehicle, a white, 2016 Nissan Rogue with a vertical scratch on the back door and a Manitoba license plate HBG 521.