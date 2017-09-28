A man has been charged in the death of a 10-month-old boy.

The 22-year-old man, now facing one count of criminal negligence causing death, was the boy's foster parent.

Relatives of the child spoke with CTV Winnipeg about what happened.

The boy's great grandmother, Leona Monias, said the family is devastated.

Monias said her great grandson was sitting in a car seat while watching cartoons inside his foster parents’ home. Monias said the boy's foster dad was only a few feet away when the boy tipped over.

Monias doesn't understand why the man was charged. She said it was an accident.

“He fell off on the side there,” said Monias. “And the accused was just right there.”

“It’s very hard.”

Winnipeg police said officers were called Tuesday afternoon about an infant who was brought to hospital with a head injury.

The 10-month-old was in critical condition, and died later that day.

The Winnipeg Police Service’s Child Abuse Unit was called to investigate.

“The protocol in the hospital is if one of the medical professionals sees what they believe are injuries that could raise flags or are consistent with potential abuse Winnipeg police are contacted and we send out the Child Abuse Unit,” said Const. Rob Carver.

Carver wouldn’t comment on specifics of the case but he explained to reporters the charge of criminal negligence involves negligent activity where someone has a responsibility “to do something or not do something.”

“Obviously investigators have felt at this point it merited that kind of charge,” said Carver. “The investigation’s ongoing and I’m going to say that’s the charge at this point.”

“Additional charges could be forthcoming and it could move to something else.”

Winnipeg police wouldn’t say who brought the child to hospital.

Manitoba Families Minister Scott Fielding called the death heartbreaking.

“We are very concerned about the death of a vulnerable child,” said Fielding. “Per the Child and Family Services standard, the agency involved will immediately hold an internal review in collaboration with its mandating authority and we trust they will cooperate with the criminal investigation that is underway.”

The Office of the Children’s Advocate was notified by a Child and Family Services agency about the child’s death Thursday morning.

“We were notified as per the critical incident report that was required as per the standards,” said Manitoba Children’s Advocate Daphne Penrose. “It’s with great sorrow that I heard about the death of this child.”

“Anytime a child dies it’s very difficult and very sad for all of us.”

Penrose couldn’t comment on the specifics of the case due to the ongoing criminal investigation but said her office will be conducting a review of the case once the criminal investigation is finished and the charges are dealt with.

Waylen Curtis Wood, 22, is facing one count of criminal negligence causing death.

He remains in custody.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.