A suspect pulled out what appeared to be a gun and pointed it at another man outside Health Sciences Centre.

Witness Ryan Murdoch tells CTV, over the lunch hour, a man sitting on a bench across from the hospital got up and threw a glass bottle on the sidewalk. Murdoch says another man confronted him on the crosswalk leading to HSC's entrance on William Avenue.

Murdoch says the suspect then pointed what looked like a gun at the second man.

Murdoch and his family, who were on the sidewalk, ducked for cover behind a cement pillar.

“He pointed it right at him and everyone took off,” said Murdoch.

A CTV News camera captured video of the alleged suspect.

HSC security was alerted and Winnipeg police officers from inside the hospital came running out, weapons drawn, demanding the suspect get on the ground. He complied and was taken into custody.

A police officer could be seen on a nearby hospital rooftop retrieving what appears to be a firearm.