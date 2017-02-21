Two grade ten students from J.H. Bruns Collegiate say upgrading toilets at all schools within the Louis Riel School Division will save thousands each year.

For three weeks, Danika Harland and Emily Ruppel did research as part of a major geography project. They found by changing toilet types, their high-school could save up to $2,600 each year.

“We hope that they replace all the toilets in the whole school division, that would be our ultimate goal,” said Harland.

The pair had an opportunity to pitch the idea to LRSD school trustees at Tuesday’s board meeting.

“It was definitely nerve-wracking,” Ruppel said with a big smile as Harland nodded with agreement.

“They had great ideas,” said division superintendent Duane Brothers, after having watched the two students present.

“It’s important we take a look at that information, we’ll crunch it and see what the realities are.”

Brothers said the students will hear back from the board regarding their idea.