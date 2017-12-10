

CTV Winnipeg





An injured male was taken to hospital after an incident in St. Boniface.

Police were called Sunday around 11:15 a.m. to the St. Mary’s Road and Caton Street area after receiving a report of an injured male.

The condition of the male is unknown, but officials say he’s expected to recover.

No word on what type of injuries he sustained, or how.

The incident is under investigation.