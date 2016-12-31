

CTV Winnipeg





The Royal Winnipeg Ballet gave Winnipeg Jets Jacob Trouba and Mark Scheifele more of a skate-on role Friday night’s performance of The Nutcracker.

Usually, walk-on roles by Winnipeg well-knowns are limited to background extras in the party scene in Act 1.

Trouba and Scheifele got a moment in the spotlight, playing a game of shinny on a frozen pond in the opening scene.

Other walk-on appearances this season have included Fred Penner, Maurice Leggett of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and CTV Morning Live’s Rachel Lagacé.