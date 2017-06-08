

CTV Winnipeg





A judge denied bail for the man accused in the death of Christine Wood.

Brett Ronald Overby is charged with second-degree murder in connection to Wood's death.

Overby had a bail hearing on Monday. The judge's decision was handed down on Thursday.

Wednesday night, community leaders held a second service for Wood. On Tuesday, mourners gathered at the spot where Wood’s body was found for a sacred ceremony.

Winnipeg musician Sierra Noble performed as part of the tribute for the 21-year-old at Thunderbird House.

Each person who attended wore a red ribbon in remembrance.

Family members shed tears as Wood was described as an intelligent woman with a bright future.

"It hurts a lot. It's like a piece of my heart or more was taken from me. She was so close to me," said Howard Grieves Jr., Wood’s first-cousin.

“We grew up the same age, the same grade, same neighbourhood. And we came from the same family, loving and caring family.

“There’s so much more that Christine needed to do in her life…She had so many goals in her life but those were taken away from her.”

Wood's body was discovered in a ditch in a farmer's field more than a week ago. Police say the body had been there since august of 2016.

In light of the tragedy, community leaders need to take action, Grieves said.

"Put aside their political dilemmas and work together on this issue, work together to make our streets safe, so nothing like this can ever happen to another one."

Wood was from the Oxford House First Nation and disappeared in August 2016 while she and her parents were in Winnipeg to help a relative with medical appointments. She disappeared one night while her parents were away from the hotel where they were staying.

Overby was charged in April after police said they found evidence in his house. Overby and Wood were not previously known to each other, police said.

Wood’s body was found buried in a ditch next to a farmer’s field in the RM of Springfield last Thursday.

With files from Sarah Plowman