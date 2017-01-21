

Cameron MacLean, CTV Winnipeg





Demolition of the long-vacant Kapyong Barracks will begin in 2017.

A spokesperson for the Department of National Defence told CTV News the demolition would “reduce the dangers associated with its deteriorating state.”

The demolition will happen in phases over several years.

Nearby residents received letters telling them about a proposal by the defence department to tear down the buildings and remove all infrastructure, including roads and utilities.

Since 2004, Ottawa has spent more than $16.5 million maintaining the former military base and on legal costs associated with the file.

The federal government under former Prime Minister Stephen Harper spent years battling in court over the property. Several court decisions ruled in favour of Manitoba First Nations, ruling Ottawa must consult the indigenous groups before selling the property.

The Treaty One Chiefs want to build an economic development zone at the site.

- With files from Jeff Keele