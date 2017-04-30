

CTV Winnipeg





The sole candidate for NDP leadership got a stamp of approval Sunday from some of his colleagues.

NDP MLA for Concordia Matt Wiebe said Wab Kinew has a clear vision for the future of the party and province.

The MLA for Fort Rouge is campaigning to take the helm of the provincial NDP.

Even though Kinew is the only one officially in the leadership race so far, he said he's still putting in the work.

"Our party needs to reconnect with the grassroots. It needs to bring new members in and bring some of our old supporters back. So, whether or not anyone else puts their name in, I'm still going to be putting the work in over the summer."

If he’s successful winning over NDP members in the leadership race, Kinew said he then plans to spend the next three years talking to all Manitobans about what he considers to be key values of the NDP, including good jobs, strong health care and quality education.

With the Pallister government planning to close three out of six emergency rooms in Winnipeg, Kinew said it’s important to ensure people can access health care close to where they live. He said he’s not ready to concede that those emergency rooms will close.

“One of the big things that the Manitoba New Democrats have to do is we have to show up in opposition and be a strong opposition and fight against these sorts of changes that are going to harm people in our province.”

A leadership vote is set for September.