After more than four decades on the job, a Winnipeg paramedic is hanging up his uniform.

Joe Narynski is one of the longest serving paramedics in the city.

Over the years, he’s witnessed a lot of tragedy and trauma but it didn't stop him from helping save lives.

The husband and father of three, who has 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, has been rushing to collisions, fires and medical calls since 1973.

"It's a job that I loved over the years otherwise I probably would've checked out a long time ago,” said Narynski.

He learned first aid working in the rail industry, and was 20-years-old when got his first paramedic job with Seven Oaks Ambulance.

At that time ambulance services were provided by private companies and only required first aid training.

Narynski remembers how the Seven Oaks service was operated by a Winnipeg man out of his parents’ house on Salter Street.

In a career that has spanned decades, Narynski has seen the profession evolve.

"We had these buses at one time…and there were hooks that came down from the ceiling and you hung a stretcher up there with a patient on it,” said Narynski. “That's gone because they deemed it as not being safe."

What has remained the same is that paramedics are often walking into some of the worst situations of people's lives.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen at the call,” said an emotional Narynski. “It’s always something new.”

"There is a lot of very bad, traumatic calls…there were train wrecks and extremely bad rollover car accidents where there were dismemberments and decapitations and there were extreme fires where there were children dead in the fire.”

He said over the years his wife helped him cope during the difficult times.

But there have been happier moments.

He delivered 19 babies during his career and a couple months ago crossed paths with a former patient.

"The lady looks at me and she says ‘you delivered my baby 18 years ago’ and I just kind of looked at her 'uh maybe' and she says ‘he's right there he's 18-years-old.’"

Narynski said better training and equipment means paramedics can now do more to help patients before they arrive at hospital.

"It's gotten so much better for the public,” said Narynski. “You realize how much you've been able to do for them after the fact."

At 64-years-old, Narynski worked his final shift last Wednesday and now plans to spend more time with family. But he said his instinct to help others will never go away.

"If there's an accident on the highway, I'll stop for it. I feel compelled that I have to stop for it."