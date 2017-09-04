A parrot that flew out of a Transcona home on Sunday evening has been found safe.

Rose-Anne Laplume said her bird, a red and purple female Eclectus, which are native to Australia, flew out the front door of their home after sitting with Laplume's husband.

“He was holding her, and she just kinda flew down and then when he went to pick her up, she just flew up and just flew right away,” Laplume said.

The bird, named Maleficent, left the home around 7 p.m Sunday. Laplume said she and her husband were out searching the neighbourhood until 2 a.m. Monday.

Then on Monday afternoon, the couple learned that a caretaker had taken the bird in for the night after finding her on top of an apartment building in east Transcona.

"The caretaker kept hearing weird noises on the roof. It was Maleficent peek-a-booing. He took her in for the night and called his friend who loves parrots," Laplume said in an email.

Laplume said the friend came to see the parrot and matched the bird to a picture he had seen online.

"They called me around noon and we got her home around 1 p.m.," she said.

Laplume said Maleficent has been doing well since her return. The couple owns six other parrots, all of which were rescued from abusive homes.

"They knew she was gone so they were all uneasy last night. She had to say hi to them all, she's all tuckered out and sound asleep," she said.

"Besides Marc and I not sleeping, all the parrots were restless so we all didn't get much sleep."