A puppy named Polo is recovering in hospital after suffering multiple burns and ulcers in an incident in northern Manitoba.

Tuxedo Animal Hospital veterinarian Dr. Jonas Watson said two children from the northern community threw Polo into an outdoor fire.

People living there flew the dog to Winnipeg, and he is now being treated at the Tuxedo Animal Hospital.

Dr. Watson said the puppy, who is roughly seven months old, had burns across his body. He also had corneal ulcers in both eyes due to the trauma and suffered smoke inhalation damage.

“His furry coat did help to protect him to a large extent,” said Dr. Watson. “He’s lucky to be alive, and he’s lucky that people chose to help him and get him the help that he needed.”

Polo’s recovery is expected to take several months and cost several thousand dollars. Donations to help with his care can be made through the Tuxedo Animal Hospital.

Dr. Watson expects Polo to eventually make a full recovery, and later be adopted into a loving family.