Manitobans asked to weigh in on potential health care fee
Published Wednesday, September 13, 2017 11:31AM CST
The Pallister government is considering a new health care fee.
As part of pre-budget consultations, the province will ask Manitobans if they are willing to pay an annual health premium.
Premier Brian Pallister was blunt calling the idea a tax increase.
The premier says without the new fee, service cuts to health are inevitable because of federal funding issues.
Other provinces charge a similar premium.
Pallister says in some jurisdictions the fees range from zero to $900 depending on one's income.