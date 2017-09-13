The Pallister government is considering a new health care fee.

As part of pre-budget consultations, the province will ask Manitobans if they are willing to pay an annual health premium.

Premier Brian Pallister was blunt calling the idea a tax increase.

The premier says without the new fee, service cuts to health are inevitable because of federal funding issues.

Other provinces charge a similar premium.

Pallister says in some jurisdictions the fees range from zero to $900 depending on one's income.