

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Sherrie Garson was last seen on in the afternoon on Feb. 22 in the Garden City area.

She was wearing a green khaki army style jacket, blue sweatpants and black/blue Nike runners.

Police said they are concerned for Garson’s well-being and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.