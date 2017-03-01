Featured
Missing teen last seen in Garden City: police
Sherrie Garson was last seen on in the afternoon on Feb. 22 in the Garden City area. (Source: Winnipeg police)
Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017 2:52PM CST
Winnipeg police are asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.
Sherrie Garson was last seen on in the afternoon on Feb. 22 in the Garden City area.
She was wearing a green khaki army style jacket, blue sweatpants and black/blue Nike runners.
Police said they are concerned for Garson’s well-being and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
