

CTV Winnipeg





A new public opinion poll released on 4/20 found the majority of Canadians are disjointed about a new proposed bill to legalize marijuana.

The Angus Reid Institute’s poll found six in 10 Canadians support the proposed Cannabis Act. However, 66 per cent expect it to fail in its key goals to make it more difficult for young people to use the drug.

A small majority also think the bill will fail at reducing organized crime, and half expect it to fail to hinder impaired driving.

Angus Reid said the poll also found Canadians are somewhat divided on the 30 gram limit the bill sets for pot possession. About 45 per cent of respondents say it is about the right amount, and the rest are more likely to say it is too high than too low.