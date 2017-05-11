

CTV Winnipeg





Air travelers flying in and out of Brandon saw the complete new terminal for the first time Wednesday.

The arrivals area at the Brandon Municipal Airport has been open since October, but now departures and other areas are open as well.

Passengers now have access to spacious check-in and baggage check areas, security and a new departures lounge.

The airport has 130 short-term, free parking stalls.

A grand opening ceremony will be held this summer.