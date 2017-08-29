Have you noticed that your morning commute has been smoother recently? The city certainly hopes so.

Winnipeg's new traffic management system has been online now for half a year.

The high-tech system has the power to monitor hundreds of intersections at the same time, and synchronize the traffic lights.

And for people using the Waze traffic app, the city is able to direct drivers to the most efficient routes turn by turn.

Administrators say it’s been a game changer.

"Prior to TMC, you really didn't have any information as a driver other than driving the route," said the centre's supervisor, Ryan Patrick. "Whereas now you're getting real time travel information direct to your phone in your vehicle. It really has improved. You're talking turn by turn, lane by lane, and you know what's happening. It really does make for informed journeys."

Despite the new system, the city says it can't eliminate all red lights for all drivers. And the summer construction season has been a challenge to the smooth flow of traffic as well.

Still, the city believes the traffic management centre has made considerable improvements to the daily drive.