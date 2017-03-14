UPDATE:

The homicide unit is now leading the investigation into a North End house fire which left a 29-year-old woman, who lives in the home on Aberdeen Ave., with life-threatening injuries.



Const. Jason Michalyshen said Wednesday the woman’s condition hasn’t changed.



Investigators now say it appears the fire was deliberately set.



“We’re still asking anyone with information with respect to the ongoing investigation…any information leading up to the fire…anything anybody saw or heard is vital to this investigation,” said Michalyshen. “We’re encouraging those individuals, if they haven’t yet already, to contact homicide investigators.”

MARCH 14:

One person was taken to hospital in unstable condition Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in a North End home.



The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the house in the 400 block of Aberdeen Ave. at around 9:30 a.m.



One occupant was found by first responders and taken to hospital by paramedics.

The fire was brought under control by around 9:45 a.m. There appeared to be extensive damage done to the interior of the home, but no damage estimate is available at this time.

Winnipeg police were also called to the scene around 9:30 a.m. Officers remained on scene Tuesday afternoon. Investigators could be seen going door-to-door, asking questions of neighbours, but it's unclear if anything criminal in nature happened.

Garret Mitchell said several different tenants have lived in the home that caught fire since he moved to the neighbourhood around four years ago.

He said the fire started shortly after his wife dropped their daughter off at school. When she got back home, Mitchell said they were in their living room when they heard a noise outside.

"All of a sudden we hear like a ‘pop’," Mitchell recalled.

When he and his wife looked at the house almost directly across the street from theirs, Mitchell said there was smoke billowing from inside and the front door appeared to have been blown open.

Two houses away, Cory Raven was asleep when the fire started. When he woke up and looked at the scene of the fire, he saw first responders helping a woman who appeared to be badly burned.

"Hopefully she's okay," Raven said.

No update on the condition of the occupant was available as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the fire to contact detectives at 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.