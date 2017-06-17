

CTV Winnipeg





Numbers released by the federal government show that there were fewer border crossings by asylum seekers in May compared to previous months in Manitoba.

The data shows there were 106 asylum claims or RCMP interceptions in Manitoba in May. This was down from the 146 that attempted to cross in April, and 170 attempted crossings in March.

There have been 583 asylum claims/interceptions in Manitoba in 2017. Only Quebec has more, with 2,569 in this calendar year alone, according to the data.

Dan Brien, Office of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, said in an email that there was a decrease nationwide from March to May “in the number of interceptions of asylum claimants who irregularly crossed the border.”

“All asylum claimants have their claim fairly adjudicated according to Canadian law. For those without a genuine claim, removal procedures are begun,” he wrote.