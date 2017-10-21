

CTV Winnipeg





An officer was dragged 75 metres after stopping a car on St. Mary Avenue early Saturday morning.

Winnipeg police said officers stopped the vehicle around 2:15 a.m. in the 300 block of St. Mary Avenue after noticing the car had fresh damage.

Police determined the driver of the vehicle had two arrest warrants. As officers placed the man under arrest he sped off and the officer was dragged from around Kennedy Street to Vaughan Street.

Constable Jay Murray said traffic stops are a routine job for officers and for the most part pretty controlled.

“When you stop the vehicle you never truly know who is behind the wheel or what you’re going to get yourself into,” Murray said.

Officers believe the suspect knew he had outstanding warrants which prompted him to leave the scene.

Police have not released the name of the 28-year-old suspect but have confirmed no arrests have been made.

The vehicle was found a short time later by investigators unoccupied in the 200 block of Balmoral Street and had hit two parked cars in the area.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6316 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).