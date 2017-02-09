A meeting is on the books for officials to discuss large groups of people illegally crossing the border near Emerson, Man.

Reeve of Emerson-Franklin Municipality Greg Janzen said RCMP, first responders, municipal government officials and Provencher MP Ted Falk will take part in a closed-door meeting via phone Thursday.

In an email to CTV News Thursday morning, Canada Border Services Agency spokesperson Jacquie Callin said agency officials will also be attending the meeting.

Workers from Manitoba’s largest refugee settlement agency are also heading to Emerson Thursday to discuss the growing concerns.

"I know there are criminals coming across, that's the concern, people walking through town," said Janzen in a phone call with CTV News Thursday morning.

“How can we make everyone feel safe and comfortable?” he said. “How do we deal with bigger and bigger groups crossing?”

Janzen said the cost and strain on local emergency responders is also an important issue that needs to be addressed.

Emergency Coordinator Brenda Piett said Monday at least three women, a pre-teen girl and a baby, were among the most recent group. Piett helped organize the effort to open a temporary shelter on Saturday.

Over the weekend, RCMP said 22 people illegally crossed the border near Emerson. The last weekend in January, Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Centre said 10 people made the journey.

According to new numbers provided by the CBSA, 403 people illegally crossed the U.S.-Canada border near Emerson between April 1 of 2016 and January 31 of 2017. That up from 68 people illegally crossing between April 1 of 2013 and April 1 of 2014.

Chahal said Monday the meeting to visit the border town is to speak with locals to answer questions and figure out ways to work together.

“At the end of the day this is about human lives,” she said.