You don’t need a time machine to visit the 1920s.

All you need to do is drive over to Lansdowne Avenue. Workmen removing stucco at the Jumbo Foods corner store revealed a decades old exterior underneath.

The sign on the building reads “Reid & Reed.” A five digit telephone number is also visible on the upper left and right corners of the building, something that was common during the 1920s.

The owner of the store says he intends to move the top part of the sign around to the side of the building so it won’t be lost from view again.