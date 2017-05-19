Featured
One taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on Kenaston
The crash happened near the intersection of Kenaston Boulevard and Lindenwood Drive around 7:40 a.m. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, May 19, 2017 8:08AM CST
A three-vehicle crash sent one person to hospital Friday morning.
The crash happened near the intersection of Kenaston Boulevard and Lindenwood Drive around 7:40 a.m. Police said one of the vehicles involved was a motorcycle.
Paramedics took one person to hospital. It’s unclear what condition the person was in.
Police remained on scene shortly before 9 a.m.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Inflation rate 1.6% for second month amid higher energy prices, lower food costs
- One taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on Kenaston
- Gas prices expected to drop for holiday long weekend
- 'Scheduling is a problem': Road work closures cause headaches for Winnipeg drivers
- Swedish prosecutor drops Assange rape probe