Ontario man found dead in Manitoba lake
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017 10:50AM CST
A Ontario man is dead after his body was found in a Manitoba lake on Friday evening.
RCMP said police received a report at around 8:20 p.m. of a kayaker in distress at Nutimik Lake in Whiteshell Provincial Park.
Police went out with a conservation officer to the spot where witnesses heard the kayaker in distress.
When Mounties and conservation went to the base of the Sturgeon Falls, going into Nutimik Lake, they found a 59-year-old man dead in the water.
According to RCMP, there are no signs of foul play. The investigation is ongoing.
The man was wearing a life jacket. He was from Keewatin, Ontario.