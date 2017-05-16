

CTV Winnipeg





A Ontario man is dead after his body was found in a Manitoba lake on Friday evening.

RCMP said police received a report at around 8:20 p.m. of a kayaker in distress at Nutimik Lake in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

Police went out with a conservation officer to the spot where witnesses heard the kayaker in distress.

When Mounties and conservation went to the base of the Sturgeon Falls, going into Nutimik Lake, they found a 59-year-old man dead in the water.

According to RCMP, there are no signs of foul play. The investigation is ongoing.

The man was wearing a life jacket. He was from Keewatin, Ontario.