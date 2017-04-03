

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre reports overland flooding continues across much of southern Manitoba, often due to ice in the drainage network.

ICE JAMS AND OVERLAND FLOODING

Ice jam-related flooding continues on some major rivers and smaller tributaries. It can occur when the run-off begins before the river ice melts and is difficult to predict.

Netley Creek is running very high as ice jamming on the Red River slows the creek from draining into the river.

Municipal and provincial crews are working to thaw culverts on a priority basis.

Partial ring dike closures are underway or completed at St. Adolphe and Brunkild.

STATES OF LOCAL EMERGENCY/EVACUATIONS

To date, the following states of local emergency have been registered with Manitoba Emergency Measures Organization (EMO): the municipalities of Prairie Lakes, Grassland, Brenda-Waskada, Dufferin, Grey, La Broquerie and Two Borders, and the Town of Carman.

Ice jams on the Boyne River and surface run-off is affecting some homes in the Carman area.

Evacuations have taken place at the Peguis First Nation and Sioux Valley Dakota Nation. The Canadian Red Cross is working with both communities to co-ordinate the response.

Prairie View Municipality posted on their website on Monday they have declared a state of emergency due to overland flooding, which has threatened water and waste water infrastructure.

ADVISORIES, WATCHES AND WARNINGS

High water advisories remain in effect for the Overflowing, Valley and Vermillion rivers.

A flood watch has been lifted from the Whitemouth River.

A flood watch has been issued for the lower Assiniboine River from Portage la Prairie to Headingley due to possible ice issues.

Flood watches remain in effect for the Woody, Whitemud and Red Deer rivers.

Flood warnings have been issued for Birdtail Creek, the Turtle River and the upper Assiniboine River between the Shellmouth Dam and Holland.

Flood warnings remain in effect for Swan River near Minitonas, Fisher River downstream of Dallas, the Morris River, Pipestone Creek and the Red River and Netley Creek near Petersfield due to ice jamming.

RED RIVER

The Red River Floodway began operation Friday morning.

The water level at James Avenue in Winnipeg is 19.2 feet, very close to the predicted level.

Depending when the ice runs on the Assiniboine River, a minor increase in water levels may occur at James Avenue. It is expected that ice will move over the next two days.

Water levels at James Avenue are expected to stay around 19 ft. for the next few days. At this time, the Red River in Winnipeg is expected to crest April 4 to 5.

Decisions about the use of a ramp on PTH 75 in Morris will be based on conditions over the next few days. It is expected PTH 75 will remain open.

PEMBINA RIVER

The Pembina River at Windygates is nearing its second crest, which will not be as high as the first peak. Manitoba is removing the partial dike closure at the border at Gretna.

Water levels and flows on the Pembina River, which flows into the Red River south of Manitoba, are stabilizing as ice jams subside.

ASSINIBOINE RIVER

The Portage Diversion began operation on Friday morning. It is being operated to limit flows on the lower Assiniboine River and to minimize ice jams.

Major tributaries of the Assiniboine River are still increasing including Birdtail and Silver creeks, Arrow, Oak, Little Saskatchewan, Little Souris and Cypress rivers.

The risk of ice jamming in drains and small tributaries is present as flows continue to rise.

SOURIS RIVER, PARKLAND REGION, THE PAS AND NORTHERN MANITOBA

Flows on the main stem of the Souris River in Manitoba are continuing to react to the run-off from the melt and tributaries of the Souris River are increasing.

Tributaries in the southern Parkland are beginning to respond to run-off from the Riding Mountain.

Run-off is starting in the Saskatchewan and Carrot rivers watersheds.

FLOOD INFORMATION