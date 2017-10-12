The Pallister government says it wants to overhaul Manitoba's child welfare system to reduce the number of kids in care.

The province wants to ease the threshold in which children are apprehended.

Right now 11,000 kids are in care. Close to 90 per cent are Indigenous.

Other changes would see subsidies for permanent guardians.

The province says it can cost between $140 and $640 a day to house a child in care.

Under the plan, child welfare agencies will receive a set amount of funding with fewer strings attached to focus on both prevention and protection, according to a news release.

Provincial statistics show 40 per cent of all children in care were taken between the ages of zero and two and 54 per cent of the permanent wards in the system are under the age of 10.