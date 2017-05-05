

CTV Winnipeg





Police have arrested a male youth in connection to an assault near St. John's High School that sent four people to hospital, one man with stab wound to his arm.

The age of the youth in custody is not available at this time. He’s been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, and possession of a concealed weapon.

Witnesses say a fight starting at a park across the street from the school and eventually ended up in front of the school's door steps.

They say both parents and students were involved.

There were attempts to break up the fight, but it got worse. Verbal threats turned into someone pulling out pepper spray.

“The guy comes up and starts punching the kid. And the mom comes up and starts attacking his girlfriend. And then some guy pulled out a can of bear mace and started spraying him and he got sliced right here in the arm," said Jewles Morrissette, who witnessed the incident.

"I was freaking out. I was scared. I was going to have an anxiety attack. I was really scared," said Jessica Croft.

According to witnesses, teachers intervened and broke up the fight.

The school was temporarily put on lockdown.

Paramedics took the man who was stabbed to hospital. He's now in stable condition.

Police say three youths were also taken to hospital as a precaution. More information is expected later Friday.

With files from Cameron MacLean