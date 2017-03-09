Featured
Police investigate deaths of man and woman in city’s West End
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 8:10AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, March 9, 2017 8:45AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service said the bodies of two people were discovered just after 7 p.m. Wednesday night in the 700 block of McGee Street.
Police say a 23-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were found dead.
There were no signs of foul play, but both deaths were likely due to drug overdoses, said police.
An investigation is underway.
No other details are being released at this time.
