Police investigating stabbing on Kimberly Avenue
It happened Saturday around 4 a.m. (Source: Daniel Timmerman/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, November 18, 2017 12:56PM CST
Winnipeg police are investigating an early-morning stabbing in the 900 block of Kimberly Avenue.
It happened Saturday around 4 a.m.
Officers arrived to find an injured man. He was transported to hospital in critical condition where he remains.
Police said the investigation is still in its preliminary stages. Anyone with information can call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.