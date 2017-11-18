

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are investigating an early-morning stabbing in the 900 block of Kimberly Avenue.

It happened Saturday around 4 a.m.

Officers arrived to find an injured man. He was transported to hospital in critical condition where he remains.

Police said the investigation is still in its preliminary stages. Anyone with information can call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.