

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are on the lookout for two teenaged suspects following a robbery at a bus stop in the North End.

On Saturday, police said they were contacted by Winnipeg Transit after a woman reported that she had been assaulted and robbed prior to getting on a bus. The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Officers met with the victim who said she was waiting for a bus near McGregor Street and Jefferson Avenue around 2 p.m. Saturday when she was confronted by two women.

She said one of the suspects pulled her backward, causing her to fall and bang her head. She said the two suspects then began kicking her before stealing her cell phone and cash.

Police describe the two suspects as Indigenous, in their late teens, and approximately five feet one inches tall. One has a large build with long dark hair, while the other has a small build with red and brown hair.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.