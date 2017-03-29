Winnipeg police responded to two violent incidents downtown Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to Cumberland Avenue and Spence Street around 3:15 p.m. for a man who appeared to have a gunshot wound.

He was sent to hospital and is in stable condition.

Then around 3:30 p.m. police were called to Cumberland Avenue and Edmonton Street for a man who appeared to be suffering from a stab wound.

He was also taken to hospital and is now stable.

Police said the incidents do not appear related and they have no suspect information at this time.

Cumberland Avenue and Edmonton Street 2