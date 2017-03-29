

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police responded to two violent incidents downtown Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to Cumberland Avenue and Spence Street around 3:15 p.m. for a man who appeared to have a gunshot wound.

He was sent to hospital and is in stable condition.

Then around 3:30 p.m. police were called to Cumberland Avenue and Edmonton Street for a man who appeared to be suffering from a stab wound.

He was also taken to hospital and is now stable.

Police said the incidents do not appear related and they have no suspect information at this time.