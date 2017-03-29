Featured
Police respond to gunshot, stabbing in downtown Winnipeg
Police were called to Cumberland Avenue and Edmonton Street for a man who appeared to be suffering from a stab wound. (Simon Stones/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017 4:38PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 29, 2017 5:27PM CST
Winnipeg police responded to two violent incidents downtown Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to Cumberland Avenue and Spence Street around 3:15 p.m. for a man who appeared to have a gunshot wound.
He was sent to hospital and is in stable condition.
Then around 3:30 p.m. police were called to Cumberland Avenue and Edmonton Street for a man who appeared to be suffering from a stab wound.
He was also taken to hospital and is now stable.
Police said the incidents do not appear related and they have no suspect information at this time.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Manitoba nursing business offers a new health care option
- Police respond to gunshot, stabbing in downtown Winnipeg
- 'The ball is in the province's court': Dauphin mayor on MRI being put on hold
- Liberals plan to spend $195M on research into child care in Canada
- Ford recalls 440K vehicles for fire risk, door latch trouble