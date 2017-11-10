Featured
Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, November 10, 2017 3:13PM CST
Last Updated Friday, November 10, 2017 3:36PM CST
Winnipeg police are asking for help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy.
Police said Norman Thompson last made contact Friday in the early morning hours.
The boy is described as five feet two inches tall and 120 lbs, wearing a black and grey hooded sweatshirt and dark blue sweat pants.
Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.