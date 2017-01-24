Featured
Prime Minister to make stop in Winnipeg
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will bring his cross-country tour to Winnipeg Thursday. (Source: Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017 5:46AM CST
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be hosting a town hall in Winnipeg Thursday.
He will be bringing his cross-country tour to the Caboto Centre to engage and connect with residents in Winnipeg.
Trudeau wants to hear how the public is feeling, and is hosting the discussion to talk about issues facing local people and their families.
The town hall gets underway at 3:30 p.m.
People interested in attending can register through Winnipeg South Centre MP Jim Carr’s website.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Read
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5