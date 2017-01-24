

CTV Winnipeg





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be hosting a town hall in Winnipeg Thursday.

He will be bringing his cross-country tour to the Caboto Centre to engage and connect with residents in Winnipeg.

Trudeau wants to hear how the public is feeling, and is hosting the discussion to talk about issues facing local people and their families.

The town hall gets underway at 3:30 p.m.

People interested in attending can register through Winnipeg South Centre MP Jim Carr’s website.