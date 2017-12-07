

CTV Winnipeg





The John Howard Society of Manitoba is launching a program for Indigenous male victims of childhood sexual abuse.

“We’re very pleased to see the needs of this group being recognized,” said executive director John Hutton in a release.

The John Howard Society supports men in conflict with the law before, during and after incarceration.

This latest program will include instruction from an Indigenous Elder to help develop strength and healing from a traditional and cultural perspective.

John Howard Society has received four-year funding from the Department of Justice Canada. The budget for the program is $229,000.

“We want to create a program where men can safely disclose their childhood sexual abuse and address the life struggles they face because of it,” said program manager Sharon Perrault.

Participants of the program will work in both a group setting and a one-on-one basis with a professional case worker.

The program is set to begin immediately.