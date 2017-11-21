

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government is to lay out its agenda for the coming year in a throne speech this afternoon.

Plans are likely to include more cost-cutting measures as the government tries to fulfil a campaign promise to cut the deficit and balance the budget by 2024.

In last year's throne speech, the government announced plans to limit wage increases for public-sector workers.

It later passed a law to freeze public-sector wages for two years, although the province's public-sector unions are challenging that law in court.

The throne speech begins a three-week sitting of the legislature before the holiday break.

The new session comes as Premier Brian Pallister recovers from multiple fractures in his left arm after a hiking accident in New Mexico last week.

Pallister returned to Winnipeg on Friday and has been resting since then.

In a video posted to Facebook on Sunday, the premier said he was hiking alone on a remote trail, got lost and fell. His wife called police when he didn't show up at their agreed meeting point and a state police officer found Pallister at a trailhead.