Campsites at several provincial parks in Manitoba are still up for grabs this May long weekend.

The parks reservation service shows sites were available as of Friday morning for the weekend at Birds Hill Campground, Falcon Beach Campground, West Hawk Lake Campground and St. Malo Provincial Park, among others.

The province said the sites typically fill up on May long weekend if the weather is nice but you can usually find a spot if it's cool or wet.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said temperatures will be slightly below average daytime highs of 21 degrees Celsius and on par with average nighttime and morning highs of +6.

There's a chance of precipitation in the Red River Valley and southeastern Manitoba, said meteorologist Natalie Hassell.

With free admission into Canada's national parks as part of the country's 150th birthday all serviced sites in Wasagaming Campground are full but unserviced sites are available on a walk up basis, according to Riding Mountain National Park spokesperson Rae Kingdon.

Front county campgrounds located at Lake Audy, Deep Lake, Whirlpool Lake, Moon Lake and Deep Lake are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

There's a booze ban in place between noon on May 19 and 4 p.m. May 22 in Riding Mountain National Park.

The ban prohibits the possession and consumption of alcohol in Wasagaming, Moon Lake, Lake Audy, Deep Lake and Whirlpool Lake campgrounds.

Alcohol is also not permitted in provincial campgrounds during the May long weekend.

The alcohol ban has been in place at six Manitoba parks since 1995. Liquor free camping during May long started in Birds Hill, Falcon Beach,

Falcon Lakeshore, Grand Beach, St. Malo and West Hawk Lake campgrounds.

The ban was later expanded to all provincial park campgrounds.

Anyone caught with alcohol could be charged and evicted from their campsite.

In a provincial news release from 1995 then Natural Resources Minister Albert Driedger said that May long weekends had been "marred by the behaviour of rowdy campers" and resulted "in many families choosing not to visit our parks and is a major concern to our tourism industry.

Driedger said alcohol was the main contributor to incidents of significant rowdyism in provincial campgrounds.

Provincial campgrounds in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario have similar rules in place.