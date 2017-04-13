

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said a man who illegally crossed the border into Canada is facing assault and mischief charges after he assaulted an officer.

Emerson RCMP got a request Saturday for help at the Emerson Canada Border Services Agency port of entry for a detained person who was acting aggressively.

Police said a 37-year-old man had illegally crossed the border and was apprehended by RCMP. He was searched, identified, and screened, before being taken to the CBSA port of entry to make a refugee claim.

RCMP said when he was placed in a cell as his claim was processed, he threatened to harm CBSA officers, damaged the fire sprinkler in his cell causing the water to spray and physically assaulted an officer.

Police said Ahmed Aden Ali from Minneapolis, Minn. is charged with two counts of uttering threats, mischief over $5,000 and assault of a peace officer.

He was remanded into custody.