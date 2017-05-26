A city report outlines changes to improve bus safety following the murder of an on-duty Winnipeg Transit driver.

It recommended another pilot project for operator shields. Some drivers have expressed concerns they feel trapped if they're forced to sit behind one.

It also said more cameras and audio surveillance on buses should be considered. The report recommended Winnipeg Transit hire additional staff or other security officials to beef up safety. Training for drivers to help diffuse problem situations is part of the safety strategy too.

An awareness campaign was also suggested to encourage passengers to report bad behaviour on-board.

The city said some measures have already been implemented, including putting an additional transit inspector on the street and having inspectors check for unpaid fares on buses.

The transit union said most assaults occur over fare disputes.

Police said Winnipeg Transit driver Irvine Fraser was stabbed to death by a passenger at a bus stop on the University of Manitoba campus in February.

Brian Kyle Thomas, 22, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, possession of a weapon and breach of probation.