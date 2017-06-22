Featured
Sears Canada Inc. plans to close 59 locations and cut approximately 2,900 jobs
The struggling retailer has piled up losses and seen its stock nosedive, losing more than 80 per cent of its value in the last year. (File Image)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:01AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, June 22, 2017 9:16AM CST
TORONTO -- Sears Canada Inc. (TSX:SCC) plans to close 59 locations across the country and cut approximately 2,900 jobs under a court-supervised restructuring.
The struggling retailer says it will close 20 full-line locations, plus 15 Sears Home stores, 10 Sears Outlet stores and 14 Sears Hometown locations.
The announcement came after the company was granted temporary court protection from creditors under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act this morning.
Under the plan, Sears Canada has been authorized by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to obtain up to $450 million in financing to maintain operations throughout the restructuring.
The struggling retailer has piled up losses over several years and seen its stock dive, losing more than 80 per cent of its value in the last year, despite efforts to reinvent itself at a time.
Headquartered in Toronto, Sears Canada had 94 department stores, 23 Sears Home stores and 10 outlets prior to the CCAA restructuring.
It says it hopes to exit court protection as soon as possible in 2017.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Sears Canada Inc. plans to close 59 locations and cut approximately 2,900 jobs
- Man arrested and charged after robbery on Selkirk Ave.
- Vegas Golden Knights play long game at NHL expansion draft, focus on future
- Moose illegally killed in Wawanesa, Man.
- New poll finds Premier Brian Pallister second in national premier approval ratings