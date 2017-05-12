

Winnipeg police have made a second arrest in the shooting death of a 32-year-old man.

Theodoros Belayneh was shot and killed on November 26, 2016, while in a vehicle at Donald Street and Stradbrook Avenue.

It happened around 3 a.m., shortly after he left Reset Interactive Ultralounge on Pembina Highway.

A second person was also shot during the incident, but has since recovered.

In January, police arrested 23-year old Paige Crossman and charged her with first degree murder and a number of other offences.

On Thursday, police arrested a 30-year-old man from Winnipeg.

Julian Donally Telfer is charged with first degree murder and attempted murder.