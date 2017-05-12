Featured
Second arrest made in 2016 shooting death
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, May 12, 2017 2:39PM CST
Last Updated Friday, May 12, 2017 2:41PM CST
Winnipeg police have made a second arrest in the shooting death of a 32-year-old man.
Theodoros Belayneh was shot and killed on November 26, 2016, while in a vehicle at Donald Street and Stradbrook Avenue.
It happened around 3 a.m., shortly after he left Reset Interactive Ultralounge on Pembina Highway.
A second person was also shot during the incident, but has since recovered.
In January, police arrested 23-year old Paige Crossman and charged her with first degree murder and a number of other offences.
On Thursday, police arrested a 30-year-old man from Winnipeg.
Julian Donally Telfer is charged with first degree murder and attempted murder.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- WestJet vote 62 per cent in favour of forming first union at airline
- Report finds Winnipeg police justified in shooting 26-year-old man
- Second arrest made in 2016 shooting death
- Pekkle Baby Sleepers recalled because metal snaps pose choking hazard
- 3 arrests in Brandon police investigation that led to chase, weapons seized