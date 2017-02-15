

CTV Winnipeg





A 22-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder after a Winnipeg Transit driver was fatally stabbed at the end of his route.

Police said Brian Kyle Thomas also faces charges of possession of a weapon and fail to comply with a probation order for his alleged involvement.

Irvine J. Fraser, 58, was fatally stabbed early Tuesday morning after an altercation broke out at a bus stop on the University of Manitoba campus.

Police released new details Wednesday on what led up to the fatal attack.

Constable Jason Michalyshen said Fraser told the lone male occupant of his bus many times it was the end of his route, and he had to leave.

The suspect went to the front of the bus, and said he didn't want to leave.

Police believe Fraser attempted to escort him off the bus, when a verbal argument turned physical. The suspect pulled a knife, and Fraser was stabbed multiple times in the upper body.

Officers responded to the scene moments after the attack. Witnesses were able to point officers toward the Red River, which runs adjacent to the campus.

Officers and the Canine Unit found a suspect on the frozen river between Freedman Cresc. to north and Marine Drive to the south.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.