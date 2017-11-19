

CTV Winnipeg





A soldier died during a training exercise at CFB Shilo Saturday.

Nolan Caribou, an infantryman with the Royal Winnipeg Rifles, which is based in Winnipeg, was found dead at the Shilo base around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Caribou served with the unit for five years and had not yet been deployed operationally as a member of the armed forces.

The Department of National Defence said in a release the exercise focused on "basic defensive routines, patrolling, and raids. No live ammunition was utilized during the exercise."

The death is being investigated by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service.

“On behalf of the members of the Royal Winnipeg Rifles, I would like to relay our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Corporal Nolan Caribou. We are saddened by the loss of this soldier, who was a valued member of the Royal Winnipeg Rifles,” said Lieutenant Colonel Sean Moran, commanding officer, Royal Winnipeg Rifles, in a statement.

According to a Canadian Army website, several training exercises take place at CFB Shilo.

"The training area of CFB Shilo covers almost 40,000 hectares, an area approximately 15 km by 30 km. Its mission is to enable success of training, operations and force generation activities by providing premiere training venues and the professional delivery of comprehensive support to lodger units and dependencies," the website said.

"CFB Shilo also provides training facilities for a number of other organizations including the RCMP and Manitoba Corrections. In addition to the many Canadian soldiers who train at Shilo, troops from several foreign countries, including Germany, France, Denmark and the United States, have trained at the base."

CFB Shilo is located about 30 kilometers east of Brandon and 200 kilometers west of Winnipeg.

With files from CTV's Beth Macdonell