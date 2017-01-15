Featured
Suspect sought in armed convenience store robbery in Dauphin
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, January 15, 2017 2:40PM CST
An armed female robbed a convenience store in Dauphin on Sunday.
RCMP released security camera images showing the suspect enter the store on Main Street with her face covered around 7 a.m.
She approached the employees and demanded money, lottery tickets and cigarettes. RCMP could not say what she was armed with, although they confirmed it was not a firearm.
She then fled in a red car driven by a male, RCMP said.
The female suspect is described as five feet, three inches (160 centimetres) tall, wearing a blue coat, grey mukluks, sunglasses and a white scarf wrapped around her head and face.
Anyone with information can call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5050 or contact Crime Stoppers.
