An armed female robbed a convenience store in Dauphin on Sunday.

RCMP released security camera images showing the suspect enter the store on Main Street with her face covered around 7 a.m.

She approached the employees and demanded money, lottery tickets and cigarettes. RCMP could not say what she was armed with, although they confirmed it was not a firearm.

She then fled in a red car driven by a male, RCMP said.

The female suspect is described as five feet, three inches (160 centimetres) tall, wearing a blue coat, grey mukluks, sunglasses and a white scarf wrapped around her head and face.

Anyone with information can call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5050 or contact Crime Stoppers.