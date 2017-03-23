

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Police say a suspicious man wearing a Manitoba Hydro uniform tried to gain entry to a house in the Island Lakes neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Police said the man, wearing a Manitoba Hydro jacket, shirt and dark-coloured pants, went to a house on Island Shore Boulevard in the afternoon on March 22.

He said he was there to “check if the furnace was up to code,” but when the homeowner asked for his ID, he said he left it in his vehicle. He then got in the vehicle and sped off.

Police describe the suspect at white, about six feet, one inch (185 centimetres) tall, between 25 and 30 years old, with dark hair and facial stubble. He left in an older-model, maroon-coloured car.

Hydro says they don’t conduct random furnace inspections.

Hydro employees -- most likely meter readers -- will be wearing navy-blue pants, a matching jacket or shirt and have either a baseball cap or toque. They’ll also be carrying a grey laptop and have official ID.