Taxi driver shot after fight with passengers: Unicity
Published Sunday, February 5, 2017 11:45AM CST
Last Updated Sunday, February 5, 2017 6:22PM CST
A Unicity taxi driver was shot in the shoulder Sunday morning near Gateway Road and Munroe Avenue.
The company confirmed one of their drivers was injured. The shooting followed a fight with passengers, during which the driver was assaulted, a Unicity manager said.
Unicity did not have any information about the driver’s current condition.
Winnipeg police announced they were investigating a serious incident at Gateway Road and Munroe Avenue around 7:30 a.m. They closed the intersection for about three hours while they investigated.
A witness said around 6:40 a.m. she heard what sounded like three gun shots in the area.
This witness told CTV News she was helping a friend whose car broke down when heard the shots. She said soon after, three people came running past her and her friend. She said it appeared they were fleeing for a back alley.
Police have not released any other information about the incident.
A man who did not want to be identified noticed a Unicity taxi mounted on a flatbed truck outside 662 Main St. around 7 a.m. with a police car behind it.
The taxi’s windshield had multiple bullet holes in it.
- With files from Sarolta Saskiw and Sarah Plowman
