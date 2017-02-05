A Unicity taxi driver was shot in the shoulder Sunday morning near Gateway Road and Munroe Avenue.

The company confirmed one of their drivers was injured. The shooting followed a fight with passengers, during which the driver was assaulted, a Unicity manager said.

Unicity did not have any information about the driver’s current condition.

Winnipeg police announced they were investigating a serious incident at Gateway Road and Munroe Avenue around 7:30 a.m. They closed the intersection for about three hours while they investigated.

A witness said around 6:40 a.m. she heard what sounded like three gun shots in the area.

This witness told CTV News she was helping a friend whose car broke down when heard the shots. She said soon after, three people came running past her and her friend. She said it appeared they were fleeing for a back alley.

Police have not released any other information about the incident.

A man who did not want to be identified noticed a Unicity taxi mounted on a flatbed truck outside 662 Main St. around 7 a.m. with a police car behind it.

The taxi’s windshield had multiple bullet holes in it.

- With files from Sarolta Saskiw and Sarah Plowman