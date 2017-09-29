

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba RCMP said a 19-year-old boy has been charged with arson after a blaze broke out at an abandoned school located in the RM of Wallace-Woodworth, in the early morning hours of Sept. 24.

Around 3 a.m. on Sept. 24, Virden RCMP got a report of a structure fire at an abandoned property, known as Two Creek School.

When crews arrived, the structure was engulfed in flames. Crews eventually extinguished the fire after several hours.

The building was condemned and full of debris, therefore crews could not determine an immediate cause for the fire.

On Wednesday, while investigating an unrelated matter, officials arrested Jack Noel Sandy, of Virden.

He has been charged with multiple offences including arson in connection with the Two Creek School fire.

He remains in custody and is set to appear in Brandon Provincial Court on Oct. 12.

RCMP said they’ve also arrested a 22-year-old man, who was released on a promise to appear in court on Dec. 8.

RCMP are also seeking more information on a separate fire that occurred 24 hours earlier on 7th Avenue in downtown Virden. Anyone with information can contact RCMP.