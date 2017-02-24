

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are investigating a bizarre and disturbing incident at a St. Vital mall.

Constable Jason Michalyshen said the incident happened Feb. 19 at 1:50 p.m. A small group of teenage girls were shopping inside the St. Vital mall when they noticed a man they didn’t know following them.

Police said the man continued to follow them so closely that the girls entered a store in the hopes he’d leave them alone, and just outside a store in the mall, the man appeared to have sprayed an unknown substance on one of the girls’ clothes.

“To call this anything less than disturbing, it’s fair to say,” Const. Michalyshen said.

Officers said the suspect remained in the mall for a short period of time before leaving.

Police were contacted, and a report was made.

Michalyshen said the substance could be a bodily substance, and it is being DNA tested to confirm. Police are also in the process of obtaining security footage and taking statements from the victims.

Investigators are now searching for a white man between 40 and 50 years old, between five foot seven inches to five foot eight inches (172 centimetres) tall with a heavy build, and a wrinkled, weathered looking face. He was wearing a flat-style blue felt hat with a small brim and a blue plaid jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.