An estimated 3,500 to 4,000 pigs perished in a fire that destroyed a hog facility west of New Bothwell Thursday night.

When fire crews arrived shortly after 9:30 p.m., two barns that are connected to each other were fully engulfed in flames. The facility is on Provincial Road 31N, about one kilometre east of Highway 59.

Immediately, crews from the Kleefeld and Grunthal fire departments, along with a water tanker from Niverville, were called in to help. The intensity of the blaze forced crews to fight it defensively.

Paul Wiebe, fire chief for the RM of Hanover, told CTV News crews it’s believed the fire had been burning for a quite some time before they got the call. The last employee left at 4 p.m. and no one was inside at the time, he said.

The cause is under investigation. A damage estimate isn’t yet available, but Wiebe said it’s a big loss for the area, the owner and employees.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner is assisting with the investigation.



(Source: Steinbach Online)

With files from Michelle Gerwing